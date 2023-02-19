Teen donates portion of liver to save ailing father in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A seventeen-year-old girl donated a portion of her liver to save her father, who was ailing from chronic liver disease with hepatocellular cancer. She is Devananda, a student at the Thrissur Sacred Heart Convent School.

Her father, Pratheesh, 48, who runs a cafe in Thrissur, was diagnosed with the disease following fluid accumulation in his leg. Though the Indian Transplantation laws do not permit the donation of organs from minors, the Indian legal system stood by Devananda’s side.

She approached the High court of Kerala seeking exemption in age mentioned in ‘The Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994’. Justice VG Arun’s order in the matter lauded Devananda for fighting against all the odds. Devananda is to appear for the Plus Two exam in March.

“This was the most challenging period of my life. But I was overjoyed that my father has a second chance at life due to the donation,” the teenager said.

The surgery was conducted at Rajagiri Hospital on February 9, led by Dr Ramachandran Narayanamenon, Chief of Multi-Organ Transplant Services, along with transplant surgeons Dr Johns Shaji Mathew, Dr Joseph George, Dr Gasnaffar Hussain, hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips and transplant anaesthetists Dr Salini Ramakrishnan, Dr George Jacob and Dr Jayasankar S.

