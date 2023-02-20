Kochi Ambedkar stadium murder accused tracked to Chikkamagaluru, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Sunday arrested the person who allegedly stabbed to death a youth inside Ambedkar Stadium on February 3. The arrested is Agnan, 21, of Thrissur. He was nabbed from an estate in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, where he had taken up a job as a casual labourer.

Agnan allegedly stabbed the victim, Santhosh, 41, of Palakkad, after the two entered into a verbal spat. “In a fit of rage, Agnan used a knife to stab Santhosh. He bled to death on the spot,” said city police commissioner K Sethu Raman.

“We received information on the suspect after collecting statements from a few transgenders who frequent the premises,” said deputy commissioner S Sasidharan. As per the probe details, officers, when examining a CCTV near the stadium, found a person running out of the facility around 4.30am.

While examining the visuals of a camera installed near North Railway Station, they spotted a person of similar features. An inquiry conducted at the station revealed that only two trains passed through the station during the specific time. Both the trains had halts at Aluva station before stopping at Thrissur.

While checking the visuals at Thrissur station, the police spotted the suspect alighting the train. Later, police found the footage of the accused boarding a private bus. “We zeroed in on the bus and located his house. But before police could reach the spot, he had fled. On further inquiry, we found the accused had contacted one of his friends for a job in Chikkamagaluru,” officers said.

Later, the police traced the friend whom he contacted. The team made his friend contact Agnan on the new number he bought after the incident. The friend was made to convince Agnan that there was another job opening where he would get `1,500 daily. His friend asked Agnan to come to a spot at Chikkamagaluru where a police team also waited. Agnan was picked up by the waiting team. He has confessed to the crime.

