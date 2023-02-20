Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Ambedkar stadium murder accused tracked to Chikkamagaluru, arrested

Agnan allegedly stabbed the victim, Santhosh, 41, of Palakkad, after the two entered into a verbal spat.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Sunday arrested the person who allegedly stabbed to death a youth inside Ambedkar Stadium on February 3. The arrested is Agnan, 21, of Thrissur. He was nabbed from an estate in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, where he had taken up a job as a casual labourer. 

Agnan allegedly stabbed the victim, Santhosh, 41, of Palakkad, after the two entered into a verbal spat. “In a fit of rage, Agnan used a knife to stab Santhosh. He bled to death on the spot,” said city police commissioner K Sethu Raman.

“We received information on the suspect after collecting statements from a few transgenders who frequent the premises,” said deputy commissioner S Sasidharan.  As per the probe details, officers, when examining a CCTV near the stadium, found a person running out of the facility around 4.30am.

While examining the visuals of a camera installed near North Railway Station, they spotted a person of similar features. An inquiry conducted at the station revealed that only two trains passed through the station during the specific time. Both the trains had halts at Aluva station before stopping at Thrissur. 

While checking the visuals at Thrissur station, the police spotted the suspect alighting the train. Later, police found the footage of the accused boarding a private bus. “We zeroed in on the bus and located his house. But before police could reach the spot, he had fled. On further inquiry, we found the accused had contacted one of his friends for a job in Chikkamagaluru,” officers said.

Later, the police traced the friend whom he contacted. The team made his friend contact Agnan on the new number he bought after the incident. The friend was made to convince Agnan that there was another job opening where he would get `1,500 daily. His friend asked Agnan to come to a spot at Chikkamagaluru where a police team also waited. Agnan was picked up by the waiting team. He has confessed to the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Ambedkar Stadium Youth murder
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp