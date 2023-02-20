Home Cities Kochi

Kochi city councillor to don kathakali paint at Bhaav dance festival

Sasikala’s past performances have won her many fans, litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair among them.

Published: 20th February 2023

Councillor Sasikala during a performance in Kozhikode | File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sasikala Nedungadi is eyeing all the right moves. On Monday, the Ravipuram councillor will perform kathakali at the Bhaav dance festival organised by Kochi corporation. She will play Panchali, in Duryodhana Vadham, who requests Lord Krishna to grant the Pandavas a home after they gambled away everything to the Kauravas and lived in the forest.

Sasikala’s past performances have won her many fans, litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair among them. “On a special request from MT sir, I performed Edasseri’s famous poem Poothappattu at the Thunchan Smarakam in Tirur.” She was joined by her daughter, Shruthi Vivek, who portrayed Unni. 

Sasikala, who was born in Ravipuram, began her dance career during her school days. However, after realising her passion for kathakali, Sasikala learned the dance form under Kalamandalam E Vasudevan Nair. She has also been trained by the late Padmashree Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair. Sasikala has been performing kathakali for 43 years.  

At Bhaav, she will be accompanied by Kalamandalam Radhakrishnan as Krishna, Muvatupuzha Mohankumar as Duryodhana, Kalamandalam Shibi Chakraborty as Dussasana, and Kalamandalam Sreekumar as Raudrabhima.

