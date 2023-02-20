More proof to be gathered on birth certificate scam in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team will collect as evidence the handwriting and signature of Anilkumar, the prime accused in the birth certificate forgery case at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

“A scientific examination of Anilkumar’s handwriting and signature will be conducted to verify his involvement in the case. We will also verify his bank transactions and details to prove his role in the case,” said Baby P V, police assistant commissioner.

Anilkumar was produced before the magistrate and was remanded. He was arrested from Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Anilkumar, an administrative assistant in the superintendent’s office at MCH, forged the birth certificate for a six-month-old girl who a Tripunithura-based couple was illegally raising.

Anilkumar said he had received some money for forging the certificate. The matter came to light when Rahana A N, a kiosk executive with Kalamassery municipality, who was in charge of entering births and deaths, filed a complaint.

