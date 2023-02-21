Bail denied to pillion rider who knocked down SI during vehicle check in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In what can be termed as a strict warning to those engaged in negligent driving, the Ernakulam district principal sessions court recently denied anticipatory bail to an accused after a police sub-inspector suffered fractures while attempting to stop two bike-borne men involved in reckless riding in Fort Kochi on January 28.

Judge Honey M Varghese dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by pillion rider Pramod Prathapan, 27, of Mattancherry. It was Fort Kochi sub-inspector Santhosh Mohan K M who was seriously injured during the vehicle checking.

Pramod and his friend were travelling on the bike violating traffic rules and without wearing a helmet. The police team led by Santhosh signalled the duo to stop the bike. Then, Pramod prompted the first accused to speed away. Seeing this, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle. Then Pramod pushed him down before fleeing from the place. Santhosh sustained a fracture on the proximal part of the capitate bone and is still on medical leave.

When the case came up for consideration, the counsel for the accused submitted that the injuries of the victim were neither intentional nor due to willful acts. Being a pillion rider, the petitioner had nothing to do with the course and consequences of rash driving.

“Granting bail at this stage will give a wrong message to society. The police officer was only discharging his duty,” the court observed.

