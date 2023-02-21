Home Cities Kochi

Biennale: Music therapy workshop for autistic children

'Rudiments of Music' by musician Rudy David, who specialises in using music therapy for autistic children, at Kochi Biennale, was quite an event.

For representational purposes (Photo | WHO)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Rudiments of Music’ by musician Rudy David, who specialises in using music therapy for autistic children, at Kochi Biennale, was quite an event. Several people, including children, took part in the workshop held at Cabral Yard.

Rudy introduced to the gathered the breakthroughs that have been made on drums in music. For the last eight years, Rudy has been using drums to coordinate the left and right hand to improve the brain function of autistic children. Other than drums, experiments are going on in Carnatic vocal and guitar. Traditional Indian music is simplified by translating it to western music notations. 

