Courting memories of guts and glory 

KOCHI: For tennis fanatics, the year 1980 recalls scenes of the unforgettable singles finals and the staggering tie-breaker between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe at Wimbledon. Spectators filled the stands of the Centre Court, incessantly applauding at what was eventually termed one of the closest, most nail-biting matches of tennis.

“I remember sitting down in my chair (during a break) and thinking I’m going to lose the match. I said to myself, you continue to play,” reflects Bjorn, years later to an enraptured audience at The Leela Palace. The Swede bested his opponent, rose up the ranks to become the 11-time Grand Slam champion, and was eventually crowned the world’s number 1 player.

“This was the first glimpse that the world had at such a tie-breaker,” he remarks at an event titled ‘The Legends Hold Court’ with Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president and sports commentator Vijay Amritraj.

Bjorn Borg, Vijay Amritraj | Ashwin Prasath

The former tennis players tread back in time to the world of 1970s and 80s tennis, recalling sweating it out on a just-trimmed green grass pitch and dishing out sharp serves. Clips of a 1973 match between Vijay and Bjorn play on the screen as the saxophone player serenades the crowds.

This time, not talking with the racquets or across a net, they fondly recall their rivalry and the ‘73 match in which Vijay beat Bjorn. Vijay also tells a laughing audience that when the tennis player broke into the scene, he was more famous than The Beatles.

“It was unimaginable to perform the way he did. He was in fact more famous than Abba which I find hard to believe… Beyond the statistics, Bjorn’s a great champion. It was the way he played the game with that same look on his face. You couldn’t tell if he was one up or down,” the sports commentator says.

Easy banter and years of camaraderie filter through conversation, almost as if the crowd is eavesdropping on two old friends catching up. On a lighter note, Vijay points out that the fashion in the 70s — the scruffy hairbands, the long shaggy hair, and “killer shorts” — was quite the look. However, both agree: nothing is bigger than the game.

Focus critical on court

Immense determination and mental focus are critical in a court, Vijay mentions. Bjorn adds that his drive to win came from setting goals. “You want to be number one and then win tournaments. My first dream was to play in Wimbledon and when it came through in 1973 to play on the Centre Court, it was unbelievable. I wanted to set more goals,” says Bjorn, adding that year on end, fitness was important to him.

Eventually, the stardom caught up with the Swede and he retired from tennis at the age of 26. “In 1982, during lunch in Stockholm, I told my coach Lennart Bergelin that I don’t enjoy the sport anymore. He thought I was joking…that I was completely crazy. It was my decision,” says Bjorn. He adds that he stepped away from the game amid a yearning for private life.

When asked if he regretted his decision, Bjorn mentions that he would have loved to play more Grand Slams and win. However, gesturing to his wife Patricia in the crowd, the Swede mentions that he had been happy, adding, “Apart from happiness, mental peace is important for a tennis player.”

Sweden-India partnership

The duo redirects their conversation to the current scenario and the future of the sport, “It’s unbelievable to have these four — Djokovic, Murray, Federer, and Nadal simultaneously. They play unbelievable tennis and to be with another generation it’s unbelievable.” Bjorn recalls Nadal practising for the Laver Cup, where before he began practising he had to work on just his serves.

However, a different set of players will break into the scene changing the future of tennis, including women’s tennis, the speakers concur. Bjorn points out that Sweden and India were seeing a lag in tennis players in the top 100. He added that there could be possibilities for India and Sweden to work together to find a solution and promote tennis in the respective countries.



