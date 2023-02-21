Desperate for water, people turn to private sellers, invite diseases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the drinking water crisis persisting in West Kochi, steps adopted by the KWA, local bodies and the district administration are proving to be a failure. The situation is such that desperate people are sourcing water from private parties and ending up with health issues.

Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu Municipality said that though the KWA had invited tenders from tanker-lorry owners to supply water in West Kochi, none turned up. “It is a dismal situation. Even now, LSGDs are depending on tanker lorries to meet the needs of the people,” he said. “Things are so desperate that people have begun relying on private parties supplying drinking water. One can only imagine the places from where these lorries collect water,” Antony said.

According to Naseer M, a resident of Karuvelipady, only one tanker, of 2,000-litre capacity, brings in drinking water. “This is not enough to cater to the needs of the area. We have been without water for such a long time and are buying bottled water to meet our daily needs,” he said.

“How can tanker owners participate in a tender invitation that was advertised only on Sunday?” asks R Ramachandran, secretary, Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters’ Welfare Association. “None of us participated. But that doesn’t mean we are not supplying water in the affected areas. All the tankers owned by the members of the association have been collecting water from the KWA vending points and supplying water nonstop.”

“The transport charges are paid by the KWA. Our job is to collect water and transport it to the designated places. However, the quality of water is something that needs to be addressed by the authority,” Ramachandran said. According to him, many people are contracting private tankers. “We are not answerable if these tanker lorries collect water from undesignated places,” he added.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Karuvelipady and Mundamveli have reported a rise in cases of diarrhoea. “People have been arriving at the hospital seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting. They were provided treatment. Nobody has been admitted as of now,” an official with Jishy Hospital said. “Cases are high compared to last week. We are not sure whether this is due to contaminated water. The police have collected water samples for verification,” she said.

According to DMO Dr Sreedevi, “The health department has directed primary and community health centres to be on alert. The department has started testing water samples to identify the cause of the infection.”

KOCHI: With the drinking water crisis persisting in West Kochi, steps adopted by the KWA, local bodies and the district administration are proving to be a failure. The situation is such that desperate people are sourcing water from private parties and ending up with health issues. Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu Municipality said that though the KWA had invited tenders from tanker-lorry owners to supply water in West Kochi, none turned up. “It is a dismal situation. Even now, LSGDs are depending on tanker lorries to meet the needs of the people,” he said. “Things are so desperate that people have begun relying on private parties supplying drinking water. One can only imagine the places from where these lorries collect water,” Antony said. According to Naseer M, a resident of Karuvelipady, only one tanker, of 2,000-litre capacity, brings in drinking water. “This is not enough to cater to the needs of the area. We have been without water for such a long time and are buying bottled water to meet our daily needs,” he said. “How can tanker owners participate in a tender invitation that was advertised only on Sunday?” asks R Ramachandran, secretary, Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters’ Welfare Association. “None of us participated. But that doesn’t mean we are not supplying water in the affected areas. All the tankers owned by the members of the association have been collecting water from the KWA vending points and supplying water nonstop.” “The transport charges are paid by the KWA. Our job is to collect water and transport it to the designated places. However, the quality of water is something that needs to be addressed by the authority,” Ramachandran said. According to him, many people are contracting private tankers. “We are not answerable if these tanker lorries collect water from undesignated places,” he added. Meanwhile, hospitals in Karuvelipady and Mundamveli have reported a rise in cases of diarrhoea. “People have been arriving at the hospital seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting. They were provided treatment. Nobody has been admitted as of now,” an official with Jishy Hospital said. “Cases are high compared to last week. We are not sure whether this is due to contaminated water. The police have collected water samples for verification,” she said. According to DMO Dr Sreedevi, “The health department has directed primary and community health centres to be on alert. The department has started testing water samples to identify the cause of the infection.”