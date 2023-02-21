UDF likely to move no-trust motion against one of its own in corporation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a strange turn of events, UDF councillors in the Kochi Corporation are up in arms against one of their own members. UDF councillor and public works standing committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon are at the receiving end of the ire of UDF members after she refused to resign from the chairperson post according to the power-sharing agreement between the opposition councillors.

The UDF is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against Sunitha if she does not resign from the post as agreed upon.

Sunitha alleges that she is being targeted because she is against corruption in the public works committee and challenged UDF to prove that there was an agreement that she would step down after two years. She said the UDF councillors had been planning the attack for the past one month.

“It all started with my visit to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. A bill of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for road maintenance. But not even a single road leading to the area or anywhere near is being maintained. When I started to seek a report on the expenses, those behind the bribery wanted me to resign,” she said.

Opposition leader Antony Kureethara claimed that Sunitha had agreed to step down from her position after serving one year. “It is a mutual decision among the UDF constituents. When UDF gets a standing committee, it is usually shared among the UDF members of the committee,” said Kureethara. “However, Sunitha is now refusing to step down even after completing two years in the office,” he added.

“The decision to move a no-confidence motion will be taken after the DCC meeting to be held this week,” he said. On her part, Sunitha said she will not step down from the post and alleged that both UDF and LDF are hand in glove in the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant corruption.

“In the Public Works Standing Committee, there are 4 LDF and 5UDF councillors including myself. To pass a no-confidence motion they will need at least 5 votes in the nine-member committee. I am waiting for LDF to support the move to prove the partnership of LDF and UDF in the Brahamapuram corruption,” said Sunitha.

“The Congress has been threatening to publish the agreement. I have told them to publish it, and then I will submit my resignation,” she said. “These people have branded me as a bribe-taking councillor. I will not step down as I am not at fault. Let them prove their side, and then if I am proven guilty I will resign with dignity,” she added.

