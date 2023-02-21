Will ensure quality of drinking water, says district collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Assuring steps to ensure the quality of drinking water supplied in West Kochi, District Collector Renu Raj said, “Authorities concerned have been directed to monitor the situation.” She issued the directive at a meeting held on Monday to review the crisis. Apart from local bodies, KWA will also directly supply water in tankers, Renu said.

“Tankers are also supplying drinking water in Kumbalangi and Chellanam areas. It has been decided to procure water for these parts from Thaikkattussery in Alappuzha.” The KWA will supply drinking water in tankers of 45,000, 12,000, 6,000, 3,000 and 2,000 kilolitre capacity. “After filling up big tankers, it will be transferred to smaller ones and distributed.

This is to ensure that supply reaches even interior areas,” she said. To ensure the quality of water being supplied, a team led by the DMO will collect samples for testing from Tuesday. She directed the city police to make necessary arrangements for the smooth and proper distribution of drinking water.

