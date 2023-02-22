Kochi corporation to issue trade licences online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to achieve 100 per cent e-governance, Kochi Corporation, along with Information Kerala Mission (IKM), will provide more services online apart from issuing birth, death, and marriage certificates.

Starting this year, applications for trade licences will be accepted online only. The application can be sent through the websites of Kochi Corporation-- www.kochicorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in or www.citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in.

“The property tax on buildings built within corporation limits after 2013 has been made available online since last year. Almost 90 per cent of buildings in Kochi have the provision to pay tax online. The public must use the service. We will be soon completing the data work of the remaining buildings as well,” the mayor said. “Public can also download the ownership certificate online after paying the tax online,” he added.

Help desks will be set up at the main office and six zonal offices for citizens who face hurdles in paying taxes online. The corporation also plans to provide an alternative method to submit applications if the traders miss the deadline. “So far, we have received 24,000 applications for trade licences, and have received 510 applications online within four days. Also, from now on, the licence will be issued for five years at the existing fees,” the mayor added. Currently, existing online services cause occasional delays due to server outages.

“To address this, IKM has developed a technologically advanced K-Smart portal. Various service modules will be available on the platform with a cloud storage system, beginning with the next fiscal year,” the mayor said.

KOCHI: In an attempt to achieve 100 per cent e-governance, Kochi Corporation, along with Information Kerala Mission (IKM), will provide more services online apart from issuing birth, death, and marriage certificates. Starting this year, applications for trade licences will be accepted online only. The application can be sent through the websites of Kochi Corporation-- www.kochicorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in or www.citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in. “The property tax on buildings built within corporation limits after 2013 has been made available online since last year. Almost 90 per cent of buildings in Kochi have the provision to pay tax online. The public must use the service. We will be soon completing the data work of the remaining buildings as well,” the mayor said. “Public can also download the ownership certificate online after paying the tax online,” he added. Help desks will be set up at the main office and six zonal offices for citizens who face hurdles in paying taxes online. The corporation also plans to provide an alternative method to submit applications if the traders miss the deadline. “So far, we have received 24,000 applications for trade licences, and have received 510 applications online within four days. Also, from now on, the licence will be issued for five years at the existing fees,” the mayor added. Currently, existing online services cause occasional delays due to server outages. “To address this, IKM has developed a technologically advanced K-Smart portal. Various service modules will be available on the platform with a cloud storage system, beginning with the next fiscal year,” the mayor said.