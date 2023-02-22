Rajendra Maidan regains old charm as renovation works near completion in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajendra Maidan, a historical and cultural landmark in the city, holds a special spot in the hearts of Kochiites. And many were thrilled to once again stroll through the ground when it was thrown open to the public on February 14, after many failed attempts.

However, the maidan is yet to be opened to the public completely, as some renovation works are still under way. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has spent around Rs 95 lakh to restore the maidan, which has been lying in ruin ruin for several years, to its original glory.

Though many people have been visiting the open space since it reopened, some residents said the renovation works are yet to be completed, preventing access to several areas.

However, a GCDA top official said: “Except landscaping works, which are in the final stage, all other works have been completed. We have restored the greenery as much as possible and reduced the tile work to the bare minimum to retain it as an open space. The open stage has been reconstructed with the facilities to conduct cultural programmes.”

A new washroom has also been set up on the premises, he added. The maidan had remained shut following allegations of financial irregularities over the setting up of a laser show in 2014-15. The GCDA tried to reopen the ground several times, but their efforts failed as the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) opposed removing the laser show equipment from the spot, citing it was evidence. The VACB finally gave the approval after the equipment was shifted to another place in its custody.

KOCHI: Rajendra Maidan, a historical and cultural landmark in the city, holds a special spot in the hearts of Kochiites. And many were thrilled to once again stroll through the ground when it was thrown open to the public on February 14, after many failed attempts. However, the maidan is yet to be opened to the public completely, as some renovation works are still under way. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has spent around Rs 95 lakh to restore the maidan, which has been lying in ruin ruin for several years, to its original glory. Though many people have been visiting the open space since it reopened, some residents said the renovation works are yet to be completed, preventing access to several areas. However, a GCDA top official said: “Except landscaping works, which are in the final stage, all other works have been completed. We have restored the greenery as much as possible and reduced the tile work to the bare minimum to retain it as an open space. The open stage has been reconstructed with the facilities to conduct cultural programmes.” A new washroom has also been set up on the premises, he added. The maidan had remained shut following allegations of financial irregularities over the setting up of a laser show in 2014-15. The GCDA tried to reopen the ground several times, but their efforts failed as the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) opposed removing the laser show equipment from the spot, citing it was evidence. The VACB finally gave the approval after the equipment was shifted to another place in its custody.