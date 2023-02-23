55-year-old Kottayam native held for job fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kottayam native was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from several persons by offering them jobs in countries like Czech Republic and Poland.

The arrested is Sebastian, 55, of Kumaranelloor in Kottayam, the owner of Total Travel Service which functions on the Cheruparampathu road in Kadavanthra. Those who paid the money realised that they were cheated when they did not receive the visas. Sebastian did not return the amount too.

The Ernakulam Town South police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims and a probe revealed that several persons were cheated in a similar way.

