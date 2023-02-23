Pedalling for the whale sharks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To spread awareness of the threats faced by whale sharks, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in association with Cyclers Thrissur, is conducting a cycle rally across Kerala as part of ‘Save the Whale Shark Campaign’.

The 10-day rally was flagged off from Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram by Pradeep Kumar, principal chief conservator of the forest department. The rally reached Kochi on Tuesday and by Wednesday night reached Ponnani.

“While accidental entanglements in fishing nets have been a leading cause of whale shark deaths, marine pollution, too, has been an issue. Since whale sharks are filter feeders, it is necessary to control marine waste. Hence, the rally is being organised to spread awareness about these issues,” said a WTI member.

Suheer P S, one of the cyclists said, “We started the ride on February 19 and will end the rally in Kasaragod. Many people are unaware of these issues due to marine pollution and other issues. Our aim is to reach the maximum number of people.” Other cyclists include Rakesh A R, Jomon C D, Dileep K Lazar and Abhishek M H.

