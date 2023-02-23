Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling for the whale sharks

The 10-day rally was flagged off from Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram by Pradeep Kumar, principal chief conservator of the forest department.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Save the Whale Shark Campaign

Save the Whale Shark Campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To spread awareness of the threats faced by whale sharks, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in association with Cyclers Thrissur, is conducting a cycle rally across Kerala as part of ‘Save the Whale Shark Campaign’. 

The 10-day rally was flagged off from Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram by Pradeep Kumar, principal chief conservator of the forest department. The rally reached Kochi on Tuesday and by Wednesday night reached Ponnani. 

“While accidental entanglements in fishing nets have been a leading cause of whale shark deaths, marine pollution, too, has been an issue. Since whale sharks are filter feeders, it is necessary to control marine waste. Hence, the rally is being organised to spread awareness about these issues,” said a WTI member. 

Suheer P S, one of the cyclists said, “We started the ride on February 19 and will end the rally in Kasaragod. Many people are unaware of these issues due to marine pollution and other issues. Our aim is to reach the maximum number of people.”  Other cyclists include Rakesh A R, Jomon C D, Dileep K Lazar and Abhishek M H.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
whale sharks Save the Whale Shark Campaign
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp