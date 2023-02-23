‘Pullikari’ to ‘Super Sambar Girl’

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to art, an otherwise quiet Sharon Rani speaks volume. The Mavelikkara native in her 40s is now settled in Kochi and is one of the prominent women animators in the state. Sharon started her affair with animation at Toonz Animation Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, after her graduation in 2002. Hailing from a family of artists proved advantageous for her to weave a new world of storytelling.

“Animators are the art soldiers. Toonz was a learning space for me where I experienced different styles of storytelling. Later, I worked with resourceful people who always had a different take on art. I love playing with words and grammar across languages, time and space,” says the passionate artist, who has several original stories in her bag.

Art and artist

Sharon as a kid was pulled towards animation through the View-Master reels of the past. Initially, she set her heart to become an animation teacher and later ended up as a full-fledged independent artist.

She has already created various characters for national and international animation projects. Sharon remembers the special Bhutan royal assignment of 2011.

“My task was to do a three-day marriage ceremony of the newlywed Bhutan king as digital paintings printed into a book. I tried a free 2D style. I tried to see colours and lights as sharp-edged squares blending modern digital art and traditional Bhutanese motifs. The book was released by the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Puma, in 2013,” she explains. The artist is known among Malayalis for her original characters, Super Sambar Girl and Pullikkari.

“The Super Sambar Girl series is from 2013. The character is a Malayali female superhero who believes in the power of sambar. It was published in an online Malayalam media portal as a comic strip,” she recalls. However, Pullikari is more special. The character is her personal take on art. Though Pullikkari was born in 2014, Sharon continues with the character even now. Pullikkari still pops up on her social media account every now and then.

“Pullikari was a break from the professional atmosphere. It incorporates everything I learned and experienced. The character sometimes quotes poetry, and sometimes two or three words. But there is a depth and meaning to them. The style has gone through different transitions according to the circumstances, people and geography associated with it,” she says. “I am happy that Pullikkari resonated with a lot of people. There was a break in publishing Pullikkari on social media. Now she is back. Though Pullikkari is a child in its outlook, her inner life is beyond time and worldly constraints.”

New updates

Sharon is now planning to make a full-length animated movie in the fantasy-action-thriller genre. For the past five years, she has been making preparations for it. “However, I am yet to receive financial backup to give life to my dream. Not many people here know about the production process of an animated movie. When they celebrate the foreign animations, why not support one from our state?” asks Sharon, who now plans to release the animation script as a novel.

“The basic quality of an animator is patience and hard work. Later comes the knowledge of visual language, timing and cartoon physics. The artist must be updated about their surroundings, and social and political systems as well,” tips Sharon about the craft. According to her, animation is one field with better gender equality. Sharon is now busy with her latest project, the fight scene storyboard of the upcoming period film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, co-produced and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, with Mohanlal playing the lead.

