Angamaly-Kundannur greenfield bypass: Land acquisition process to begin soon

It is learned that the revenue department will start the acquisition procedures once the NHAI hands over the alignment details of the stretch.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to commuters grappling with heavy traffic on the Angamaly-Kundannur, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to start preliminary construction work on the Angamaly-Kundannur greenfield bypass in a few months.

Recently, the NHAI approved the alignment of the stretch prepared by STUP Consultancy, a Hyderabad-based company. As per the report, nearly 280 hectares of land have to be acquired along the 47.4 km stretch for the project which will start from Karayamparambu near Angamaly.  

It is learned that the revenue department will start the acquisition procedures once the NHAI hands over the alignment details of the stretch. “Once we receive the report, a 3A notification will be published. A basic valuation and detailed valuation report will be prepared after that followed by 3D notification. If all goes to plan, within a few months, the revenue department can initiate the land acquisition procedures,” said Padmachandran Kurup, special deputy collector (land acquisition), NHAI.

With this project becoming a reality, the traffic congestion along the NH stretch from Angamaly to Kundannur will be reduced to a great extent. “Compared to other national highways, this new greenfield highway will pass through less populated areas of the district,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, sources within the NHAI said the new road will be a partially access-controlled corridor. “The road is designed in a manner to allow a free flow of vehicles. With this becoming a reality, a commuter can reach Kundannur from Angamaly within  30 minutes,” said the officer.

