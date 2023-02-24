Home Cities Kochi

Street vendor evicted from Kaloor bus stand

Health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said the eviction follows the HC’s order to remove illegal street vendors.

Kaloor bus station

Kaloor bus station in Kochi. ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation officials on Thursday night evicted a street vendor from near the Kaloor bust stand. He owned multiple shops under different names at the place. According to the corporation officials, the vendor had an expired licence to run the business in 25 sq ft.

“The vendor owns multiple shops in the area and had encroached on a huge area, causing trouble to pedestrians,” said a corporation official.

