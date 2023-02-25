Home Cities Kochi

‘Include gender sensitivity in curriculum’: KELSA to HC

The affidavit stated that KELSA held a virtual meeting on February 20 to formulate guidelines and suggestions regarding the inclusion of sex education and Pocso law in the school curriculum.

Published: 25th February 2023

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KELSA) has submitted before the High Court that the syllabus for schoolchildren should not only relate to bare minimum sex education and the Pocso law but also gender sensitivity which will help identify and address gender dysphoria with a  healthy mindset. KELSA filed the affidavit in a case related to implementing a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse as a mandatory part of the curriculum.

The affidavit stated that KELSA held a virtual meeting on February 20 to formulate guidelines and suggestions regarding the inclusion of sex education and Pocso law in the school curriculum. It suggested that for the effective implementation of Rule 3 of the Pocso Rules 2020, the Union and state governments shall prepare age-appropriate educational material and curriculum for children, informing them about various aspects of personal safety.

The Union government and every state government shall take all suitable measures to spread awareness about possible risks and vulnerabilities, signs of abuse, information about children’s rights under the Act, and access to support and services available for children.

