Water supply to restart after trial run today in Kerala

Water supply will be arranged after the trail run. The water authority distributed nearly 6,96,500 litres of water in various areas on Friday to address drinking water shortage.

Published: 25th February 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

tanker truck

A police officer paving the way for a tanker truck amid heavy traffic congestion at Thoppumpady junction on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Repairs to the faulty pump at the Kerala Water Authority’s Pazhur pump house will be completed and a trial run will begin on Saturday after its restoration.

