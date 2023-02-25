Water supply to restart after trial run today in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Repairs to the faulty pump at the Kerala Water Authority’s Pazhur pump house will be completed and a trial run will begin on Saturday after its restoration.

Water supply will be arranged after the trail run. The water authority distributed nearly 6,96,500 litres of water in various areas on Friday to address drinking water shortage.

