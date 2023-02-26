Installation of tetrapod at Chellanam reaches final leg

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the construction of a seawall using tetrapod technology at Chellanam nearing completion, Chellanam residents are hopeful that it will put an end to annual flooding during the monsoon. The district administration said only 10% of the work remains to be completed in the first phase.

The 7.3 km stretch from Chellanam Harbour to Puthenthode Beach is included in the first phase of the project. The construction of a walkway and six water breakers at Bazar is progressing now.

The project requires 60,982 tetrapods weighing 2 tonne, 53,053 tetrapods weighing 3.5 tonne, and 7,602 tetrapods weighing 5 tonne. Of these, 60,866 of the 2-tonne, 51,725 of the 3.5-tonne, and 4,436 of the 5-tonne tetrapods were produced.

