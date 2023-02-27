700 cases registered in special drive by Ernakulam Rural Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a special drive conducted by the Ernakulam Rural Police on Saturday night, cases were registered against 700 persons for various offences including traffic violation, drunk-driving and sale of narcotic substances.

Following the direction of Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar, the inspections were held at Aluva, Perumbavoor, Puthencruz, Muvattupuzha and Munambam sub-divisions and extended to Sunday morning. Police arrested 142 persons for charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.As many as 61 persons were booked for the illegal sale of liquor and consuming alcohol in public places. For the sale of banned tobacco products, police registered cases against 29 persons. Similarly, narcotics cases were registered against 23 persons.

As many as 21 people were arrested against whom long pending arrest warrants were issued by respective courts. Apart from this seven persons wanted in cases under Negotiable Instruments Act and four persons wanted in cases at family courts were also arrested. For the illegal extraction of sand, police registered four cases as part of the drive.

The special drive also included checks at the residences of persons who were expelled from the district after invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. The searches were conducted at the residences of 335 persons who are in the list of history sheeters.

