Kochi: Normal water supply will be restored by tomorrow night, says KWA officials

Officials say repair work on one of the 3 motors is complete | Control room to continue ops

Published: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tankers at the Kundanoor water plant being readied for deployment in different parts of Kochi. Many areas in the city have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for the past few weeks | A Sa

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a big relief to the residents of West and East Kochi who have been reeling under an acute shortage of water for more than a month, Kerala Water Authority(KWA) officials have assured that normal supply will be restored by Tuesday night.

According to KWA officials, the repair work on the motors is  progressing, and by Tuesday night, pumping can be restored.“The repair work on one of the three motors is complete. By Monday, the repair work on the second motor is  expected to be completed.

Once these two motor pumps are re-installed, up to 90% of the water supply in the disrupted areas could be restored,” said a KWA official.  “The third motor’s repair will be completed by March 8,” the official added.For the past month, residents of West Kochi and eastern parts of Kochi, including Maradu,  Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, Chellanam, and Tripunithura, have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water supply, after two of the motor pumps at the KWA Pazhoor pump  house were damaged. This led to a shortage of approximately 50 MLD (million litres of water per day) from 90 MLD.

The official also said that though the pumping of  water will begin Tuesday night, it will take at least a day (Wednesday) to reach the affected areas. Till, Saturday, KWA had distributed over 7 lakh litres of water in  various parts of the city. 

The control room, which has been set up to supply drinking water in tankers, will operate until the drinking water crisis is addressed  completely. “The control room is coordinating activities in shifting potable water in tankers with the help of local bodies, revenue police, and representatives of KWA  officials,” said an official.

