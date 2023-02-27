Kochi: Normal water supply will be restored by tomorrow night, says KWA officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to the residents of West and East Kochi who have been reeling under an acute shortage of water for more than a month, Kerala Water Authority(KWA) officials have assured that normal supply will be restored by Tuesday night.

According to KWA officials, the repair work on the motors is progressing, and by Tuesday night, pumping can be restored.“The repair work on one of the three motors is complete. By Monday, the repair work on the second motor is expected to be completed.

Once these two motor pumps are re-installed, up to 90% of the water supply in the disrupted areas could be restored,” said a KWA official. “The third motor’s repair will be completed by March 8,” the official added.For the past month, residents of West Kochi and eastern parts of Kochi, including Maradu, Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, Chellanam, and Tripunithura, have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water supply, after two of the motor pumps at the KWA Pazhoor pump house were damaged. This led to a shortage of approximately 50 MLD (million litres of water per day) from 90 MLD.

The official also said that though the pumping of water will begin Tuesday night, it will take at least a day (Wednesday) to reach the affected areas. Till, Saturday, KWA had distributed over 7 lakh litres of water in various parts of the city.

The control room, which has been set up to supply drinking water in tankers, will operate until the drinking water crisis is addressed completely. “The control room is coordinating activities in shifting potable water in tankers with the help of local bodies, revenue police, and representatives of KWA officials,” said an official.

