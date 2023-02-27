Tetrapod seawall installation work at Chellanam coast nearing completion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A strong seawall which has been the forever demand of the residents of Chellanam panchayat is coming to fruition with 90% of work on the sea wall using tetrapods getting completed. Highlighting the achievement, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who visited the panchayat recently, posted on his Facebook that the first phase of the project covering a stretch of 7.3km from Chellanam harbour to Puthenthodu beach is nearing completion. He said, “The construction of the walkway and the six groynes along the stretch of coast at Bazaar is also nearing completion.”

The Rs 331 crore project is being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society. “It has been eight months since the start of the project,” he said. According to Jinson Veluthamannungal, a resident of Bazaar, the seawall made using the tetrapods is complete. “The only things that need to be done now are getting the slope corrected and also the construction of the groynes,” he said.

According to the minister, the areas which had been facing sea attacks are now safe. Under the project, 53,053 tetrapods weighing 3.5 tonnes and 7, 602 tetrapods weighing five tonnes were constructed. “Among these, the construction of 60,866, 51,725 and 4,436 tetrapods weighing two, 3.5 and five tonnes, respectively, has already been completed. The construction of the remaining ones will be completed next month itself,”

“The tetrapods installed along the coastline are effectively protecting the shores,” said Jinson. “The tetrapod protection is withstanding the angry waves trying to breach the shores,” he said.

