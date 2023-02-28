Home Cities Kochi

AMMA backs out of Celebrity Cricket League

Kerala Strikers, the team from Kerala, was managed by AMMA since the commencement of the league in 2011.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday backed out of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Edavela Babu, the general secretary of AMMA, said that the association does not have any link with the CCL. 

“I was the team manager of CCL since the beginning. Now I don’t have any link with the league. Mohanlal also has informed that he is backing off from the CCL,” said Edavela Babu. However, artists who want to be part of the tournament can participate. 

“We are not restricting the current team or artists from playing in the CCL. But we will not be part of the tournament,” added Edavela Babu. 

Also, it has been directed that photos of Mohanlal who was named a non-playing captain of the team should not be used for the league. It is reported that AMMA has backed off due to disagreements with the CCL organisers.  While asked about the reason for withdrawal from CCL, Edavela Babu said that there might be some disagreements. 

Kerala Strikers, the team from Kerala, was managed by AMMA since the commencement of the league in 2011. Now, the team is owned by actor Rajkumar Sethupathy, his wife Sripriya Rajkumar, Shaji and Jaison. Kunchacko Boban is the current captain of the team.

