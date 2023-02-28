What’s in a name: An ‘open space’ that became Arab business hub of yore

Nilanjana Nandan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ports were once a major gateway to the outside world. Here, civilisations - from as far as the Chinese to the Arabs - melted together with each passing ship and coins changing hands. Kochi, the erstwhile Cochin, was a prominent port back in the day. Perhaps what catapulted it to prominence was the flood of 1341. It devastated the nearby Muziris coast forcing sailors to find an alternative. A natural port, Kochi was the ideal choice.

Bang in the centre of the then New World, Kochi was an ideal stopover point for ships from all four corners. Soon enough, it became a thriving commercial hub and a foothold for colonial powers in their thrust into India. The vestiges of what influenced and shaped the yesteryear Kochi is still evident, especially along the famous Calvathy lane.

Back in the day, Calvathy was thronged by Arabs who settled near the port, keen on capitalising on the booming trade. The word Calvathy is derived from ‘ghalvathy’, an Arabic word for ‘open space’. “When the Arabs came for trading, they named the place near the port Ghalvathy,” says historian Haris Aboo.As trading became more frequent, they wanted a space to offer prayers, leading to the building of Calvathy Juma Masjid, one of the oldest mosques in Kochi.

“I have lived my whole life in Calvathy. From my grandfather’s generation, we all go to the Calvathy Juma Masjid to offer our prayers. Our whole lives revolve around the mosque. Earlier, this was just a residential area. But now, it has become a famous tourist spot. There are many hotels and resorts in the area,” says Muhamed Ashkar, a Calvathy resident. Notably, due to the historical importance, the Kerala government has ordered that the old buildings in Calvathy should be maintained as they are.

What’s in a name

