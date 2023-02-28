Home Cities Kochi

Congress councillors in Kochi Corporation protest against mosquito menace

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the  Kochi Municipal Corporation tied mosquito nets in front of the corporation office on Monday.

UDF councillors protesting in front of Kochi Corporation office on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting against the inadequate measures to curb the mosquito menace in the city, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the  Kochi Municipal Corporation tied mosquito nets in front of the corporation office on Monday. UDF criticised mayor M Anilkumar for not doing enough to control the  breeding of mosquitos.

The protest was organised under the leadership of Kochi Corporation opposition leader Antony Kureethara. “In the last council meeting, we had  raised the issue with the mayor. The corporation has bought a hand fogging machine that has been lying idle for over 8 months,” said MG Aristotle, secretary of the UDF  parliamentary party.

The corporation has disbursed an amount of Rs 5,000 to each division under the health circle to purchase fuel for the hand fogging machine as part  of the mosquito eradication drive. “With this amount, the fogging machine could be operated only for 4 hours,” said Kureethara.

“Also, the spraying of larvicide at a  seven-day interval to prevent mosquito breeding has been stopped midway, as several workers hired for the HEAL project were sacked following the government order,” he  said. “If the mayor does not intervene, all the efforts will go to waste,” he added. 

