Demystifying perfumes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A good perfume isn’t one that smells good only as soon as you spray it. A good perfume lasts for hours and smells complex and layered, evolving throughout the course of the day, says Dimple Fouzdar, the founder of line of fine perfumes, Maison de Fouzdar, which also happens to be one of India’s finest niche perfumeries. Here are Dimple’s few favourite perfume tips to keep one smelling sublime all day, without having to reapply your fragrance every couple of hours!

Invest in a high quality perfume- The concentration of a perfume makes a huge difference when it comes to its longevity. Perfumes come in a variety of concentrations- From eau de colognes and eau de toilettes, with lower concentrations of scented oils, to eau de parfums and extrait de parfums, which have a higher concentration of scented oils. The amount of scented oil in a perfume determines how long the scent lasts on the skin. Investing in an eau de parfum or exrait de parfum means you won’t have to reapply your perfume quite as often as a body mist or cologne.

Make sure you’re storing your perfume correctly- Bright lights and humidity are a perfume’s worst enemies. The lights and humid air can alter the chemistry of the formula and break down the scent molecules, resulting in a weaker scent over time. The best place to keep a perfume is inside its original box, in a cool, dark cupboard or drawer!

Moisturise and layer- Keeping your skin moisturised and nourished before spraying on your perfume is the key to enhancing its longevity. Use an unscented lotion or body butter if you’re unsure about layering scents and accords. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to add something extra special to your signature scent, try using a body lotion with a complimentary or similar scent.

Don’t forget your hair- Hair perfumes are the newest rage and for good reason! Hair carries scents and fragrances better than the skin and elevates your signature scent by creating a fragrant aura around you every time your hair moves. Spritz on some hair perfume or use a scented dry oil on your tresses to enhance your favourite perfume!

Exposure is essential- Choosing the location for your perfume is the key to smelling great for hours. Select a couple of pulse points and spritz away! However, choosing them based on your clothing will make all the difference. Covering up the perfumed points with clothing is a waste of the perfume.

Focus on the points that will be exposed once you put on the piece of clothing. Some common points are the insides of the wrists, back and base of the neck and insides of the elbows. If you’re wearing a dress, remember to spritz on some perfume behind your knees, to have the scent waft up through the day!

Perfume your garments- Spraying perfume on your clothes may seem risky, given that darker perfumes might stain delicate clothing. However, fabrics carry fragrances for hours, if not days! Spritz some perfume on your clothes, especially if they’re dark-coloured fabrics, and enjoy the fragrance for much longer!

Consider using perfume balms- Perfume balms are fragrances in solid form, ideal for rubbing on your pulse points before spraying on a splash of perfume. The balm works as an adhesive for the scent, while also adding some depth and complexity to the fragrance. The balms can also be used for a quick pick-me-up during the day as they are perfectly sized to be carried in a bag!

KOCHI: A good perfume isn’t one that smells good only as soon as you spray it. A good perfume lasts for hours and smells complex and layered, evolving throughout the course of the day, says Dimple Fouzdar, the founder of line of fine perfumes, Maison de Fouzdar, which also happens to be one of India’s finest niche perfumeries. Here are Dimple’s few favourite perfume tips to keep one smelling sublime all day, without having to reapply your fragrance every couple of hours! Invest in a high quality perfume- The concentration of a perfume makes a huge difference when it comes to its longevity. Perfumes come in a variety of concentrations- From eau de colognes and eau de toilettes, with lower concentrations of scented oils, to eau de parfums and extrait de parfums, which have a higher concentration of scented oils. The amount of scented oil in a perfume determines how long the scent lasts on the skin. Investing in an eau de parfum or exrait de parfum means you won’t have to reapply your perfume quite as often as a body mist or cologne. Make sure you’re storing your perfume correctly- Bright lights and humidity are a perfume’s worst enemies. The lights and humid air can alter the chemistry of the formula and break down the scent molecules, resulting in a weaker scent over time. The best place to keep a perfume is inside its original box, in a cool, dark cupboard or drawer!googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moisturise and layer- Keeping your skin moisturised and nourished before spraying on your perfume is the key to enhancing its longevity. Use an unscented lotion or body butter if you’re unsure about layering scents and accords. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to add something extra special to your signature scent, try using a body lotion with a complimentary or similar scent. Don’t forget your hair- Hair perfumes are the newest rage and for good reason! Hair carries scents and fragrances better than the skin and elevates your signature scent by creating a fragrant aura around you every time your hair moves. Spritz on some hair perfume or use a scented dry oil on your tresses to enhance your favourite perfume! Exposure is essential- Choosing the location for your perfume is the key to smelling great for hours. Select a couple of pulse points and spritz away! However, choosing them based on your clothing will make all the difference. Covering up the perfumed points with clothing is a waste of the perfume. Focus on the points that will be exposed once you put on the piece of clothing. Some common points are the insides of the wrists, back and base of the neck and insides of the elbows. If you’re wearing a dress, remember to spritz on some perfume behind your knees, to have the scent waft up through the day! Perfume your garments- Spraying perfume on your clothes may seem risky, given that darker perfumes might stain delicate clothing. However, fabrics carry fragrances for hours, if not days! Spritz some perfume on your clothes, especially if they’re dark-coloured fabrics, and enjoy the fragrance for much longer! Consider using perfume balms- Perfume balms are fragrances in solid form, ideal for rubbing on your pulse points before spraying on a splash of perfume. The balm works as an adhesive for the scent, while also adding some depth and complexity to the fragrance. The balms can also be used for a quick pick-me-up during the day as they are perfectly sized to be carried in a bag!