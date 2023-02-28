Home Cities Kochi

Pets rock the ‘Pawsome Party’

Said to be the “biggest pet festival in Kerala”, the first edition of Pawsome Party was held over the weekend at the Lake View Ground of Sacred Heart College.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Said to be the “biggest pet festival in Kerala”, the first edition of Pawsome Party was held over the weekend at the Lake View Ground of Sacred Heart College. The fun event was intended to empower the ‘pet buddies’ by enabling them to engage in social settings, team-building activities and fun learning. 

Games, on-stage events, training shows, free grooming parlours, pet fashion shows, pet portrait artists, and musical performances were also organised as part of the two-day event. Another highlight was ‘Pawga’ – a yoga experience for pets. 

About 3,000 people, including city celebs, participated in the event organised by two youths, Dona Denny and Aiswarya, in association with artists, animal welfare NGOs, petcare brands, Cochin Pet Hospital, Dr Zoo, and Felican Pet Hospital.

