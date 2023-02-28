Home Cities Kochi

Scramble for water

It is a desperate scramble for water for the residents of  East and West Kochi.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Ambedkar road in Eda Kochi collecting drinking water. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Long lines of pots, buckets, and large plastic drums welcome visitors  to  Edakochi, Kumbalangi, Chellanam, and Kannamaly. On either  side of the road, women, and children wait  for long hours for the arrival of water tankers. It is a desperate scramble for water for the residents of  East and West Kochi. While many can afford to buy bottled water for cooking, the poor have no other option but to use the water delivered by tanker lorries. 

Many have  fallen ill consuming the contaminated water distributed by unauthorised water suppliers. For three weeks, thousands of families in the western parts of the city have  been scrambling for water. Their only hope is the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) assurance that water distribution through the pipeline will resume on Tuesday.

The water  crisis in West Kochi and Chellanam areas began when pumping motors at the Pazhoor pumping station which supplies water to the Maradu water treatment plant developed  technical snags last month. KWA has been struggling to repair the motors.

The residents of Vyloppilly Lane and M A Mathews Lane in Edakochi South division have been depending on  water delivered by tankers once in three days. “We will not get potable water even if  the water authority resumes pumping from the Maradu plant. The pipeline to our  area has broken and saline water gets mixed with drinking water. The situation will continue until the pipeline is repaired,” said Majeed of Vyloppilly lane.

At Ambedkar  Road in Edakochi, a locality sandwiched between the backwaters and the fish farm the residents wait for water tankers to quench their thirst. “The tanker arrives once  in three days and the water they bring is insufficient. I bought 2000 litres of water from private suppliers spending `1,300. Most of the families here are labourers  and we cannot afford to purchase water daily,” said Prabhakaran of Ambedkar Road.

A woman carrying a child going to collect water. They are residents of Puthanthode fishing colony

At Puthenthodu beach in Chellanam around 300 families have been struggling for the  past three weeks. The villagers had staged a protest demanding an adequate supply of water three days ago. “Only small tankers with a capacity of 2,000 litres can  reach the village as the road is narrow. Families wait for hours day and night for the arrival of water,” said Vincent, a fisherman.

“We got around 450 litres of water  after a week today. This has to be divided among three families. People use saline water for bathing and some have developed skin diseases,” said Josy of Puthenthodu fishing village.

At 7 pm on Monday, around 30 families were seen waiting for the water tanker near Kannamaly police station. “We started waiting for water from 12.30 pm  but there is no information when the tanker will come. Two days ago, women in the locality blocked a water tanker on Chellanam Road at 2.30 am and took the water  forcefully. This has become a routine for us,” said Ratna of Kannamaly. 

“We are unable to go out for personal needs because the water tanker may arrive anytime. We  have to jostle to fetch a pot of water,” said Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, KWA said the motors are being fixed  at Pazhoor pumping  station and water distribution will be restored on Tuesday. On Sunday 7.73 lakh litres of water were distributed in Kochi, of which 2.32 lakh litres were distributed  in West Kochi and Chellanam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp