Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Long lines of pots, buckets, and large plastic drums welcome visitors to Edakochi, Kumbalangi, Chellanam, and Kannamaly. On either side of the road, women, and children wait for long hours for the arrival of water tankers. It is a desperate scramble for water for the residents of East and West Kochi. While many can afford to buy bottled water for cooking, the poor have no other option but to use the water delivered by tanker lorries.

Many have fallen ill consuming the contaminated water distributed by unauthorised water suppliers. For three weeks, thousands of families in the western parts of the city have been scrambling for water. Their only hope is the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) assurance that water distribution through the pipeline will resume on Tuesday.

The water crisis in West Kochi and Chellanam areas began when pumping motors at the Pazhoor pumping station which supplies water to the Maradu water treatment plant developed technical snags last month. KWA has been struggling to repair the motors.

The residents of Vyloppilly Lane and M A Mathews Lane in Edakochi South division have been depending on water delivered by tankers once in three days. “We will not get potable water even if the water authority resumes pumping from the Maradu plant. The pipeline to our area has broken and saline water gets mixed with drinking water. The situation will continue until the pipeline is repaired,” said Majeed of Vyloppilly lane.

At Ambedkar Road in Edakochi, a locality sandwiched between the backwaters and the fish farm the residents wait for water tankers to quench their thirst. “The tanker arrives once in three days and the water they bring is insufficient. I bought 2000 litres of water from private suppliers spending `1,300. Most of the families here are labourers and we cannot afford to purchase water daily,” said Prabhakaran of Ambedkar Road.

A woman carrying a child going to collect water. They are residents of Puthanthode fishing colony

At Puthenthodu beach in Chellanam around 300 families have been struggling for the past three weeks. The villagers had staged a protest demanding an adequate supply of water three days ago. “Only small tankers with a capacity of 2,000 litres can reach the village as the road is narrow. Families wait for hours day and night for the arrival of water,” said Vincent, a fisherman.

“We got around 450 litres of water after a week today. This has to be divided among three families. People use saline water for bathing and some have developed skin diseases,” said Josy of Puthenthodu fishing village.

At 7 pm on Monday, around 30 families were seen waiting for the water tanker near Kannamaly police station. “We started waiting for water from 12.30 pm but there is no information when the tanker will come. Two days ago, women in the locality blocked a water tanker on Chellanam Road at 2.30 am and took the water forcefully. This has become a routine for us,” said Ratna of Kannamaly.

“We are unable to go out for personal needs because the water tanker may arrive anytime. We have to jostle to fetch a pot of water,” said Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, KWA said the motors are being fixed at Pazhoor pumping station and water distribution will be restored on Tuesday. On Sunday 7.73 lakh litres of water were distributed in Kochi, of which 2.32 lakh litres were distributed in West Kochi and Chellanam.

