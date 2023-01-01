72-year-old run over by private bus on New Year eve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 72-year-old man died after a private bus rear-ended his scooter at Judges Avenue Junction, Kaloor, on Saturday evening. The deceased Rajagopal Naik, son of Ananda Naik, Kozhamangalath house, Kovilvattom Road, Kochi, an employee of a shop, was on the way to Kaloor on the Banerjee Road when a private bus knocked him down around 6.30 pm.

In the impact of the collision, Naik fell down on the road and the bus ran over him. He died on the spot, police said. Hazhab, the driver of the bus Sakthi plying on Aluva-Fort Kochi route, escaped leaving the bus on the road soon after the accident. However, he was later taken into custody.

A police team reached the spot and removed the vehicle and shifted the body to General Hospital. The body is kept at the mortuary of the hospital. Police said that the body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem examination. Rajagopal Naik is survived by wife Ranjini R Naik and daughters Ranjitha and Rojitha. According to the relatives of the deceased, his daughters are married and settled in Kochi.

The Ernakulam North police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving). An investigation is on to find out how the accident occurred as both vehicles were heading in the same direction, police said. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the rash driving of the private bus caused the mishap. The man was thrown off the scooter and the bus ran over him. Due to New Year celebration the city roads were witnessing heavy traffic since morning on Saturday, they said.

