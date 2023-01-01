Home Cities Kochi

Four-month-long run ends for murderer at Bevco outlet

The lookout notice against a murder accused who was on the run helped the Kochi city police solve a murder case after four months. 

Published: 01st January 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lookout notice against a murder accused who was on the run helped the Kochi city police solve a murder case after four months. The suspect was an alcoholic. Hence, the police issued a lookout notice against him and passed on the details to the authorities of Bevco liquor outlets in Kochi city as part of the investigation.

When Suresh, of Mulavukad, who stabbed to death Edison, 35, of Kollam, following an argument near a wayside eatery beneath the North Railway bridge on August 10, arrived at an outlet to buy liquor, the employees of the shop informed the police immediately. Soon a team of police from Central Police Station reached the spot and arrested Suresh.

The duo had an argument while having their dinner around 8.45 pm. Suresh broke a beer bottle and stabbed Edison on the neck. The accused escaped after the incident. He was staying in a lodge near North Railway Station. After the incident, he left the lodge. The police recovered an Aadhar card from the room and identified that the accused was Suresh.

As he was not using a mobile phone and was roaming around, the investigation hit a dead end. However, his luck ran out after the employees of the outlet spotted him and informed the police. During investigation, the police handed over the details to liquor outlets to get a message as soon as he enters the city police limits.

After the murder, Suresh was working in hotels in various locations including Coimbatore, according to the police. Suresh is an accused in several cases including theft. He was lodged in jail for assaulting a woman near Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. He was on bail when he stabbed to death Edison in August.
The Kochi city police was under fire as a spate of 12 murders were reported in a gap of a few months.

However, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, who was transferred recently, said all these murder cases were solved. “Suresh had been absconding and with his arrest that case also has been solved,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp