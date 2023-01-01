Four-month-long run ends for murderer at Bevco outlet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lookout notice against a murder accused who was on the run helped the Kochi city police solve a murder case after four months. The suspect was an alcoholic. Hence, the police issued a lookout notice against him and passed on the details to the authorities of Bevco liquor outlets in Kochi city as part of the investigation.

When Suresh, of Mulavukad, who stabbed to death Edison, 35, of Kollam, following an argument near a wayside eatery beneath the North Railway bridge on August 10, arrived at an outlet to buy liquor, the employees of the shop informed the police immediately. Soon a team of police from Central Police Station reached the spot and arrested Suresh.

The duo had an argument while having their dinner around 8.45 pm. Suresh broke a beer bottle and stabbed Edison on the neck. The accused escaped after the incident. He was staying in a lodge near North Railway Station. After the incident, he left the lodge. The police recovered an Aadhar card from the room and identified that the accused was Suresh.

As he was not using a mobile phone and was roaming around, the investigation hit a dead end. However, his luck ran out after the employees of the outlet spotted him and informed the police. During investigation, the police handed over the details to liquor outlets to get a message as soon as he enters the city police limits.

After the murder, Suresh was working in hotels in various locations including Coimbatore, according to the police. Suresh is an accused in several cases including theft. He was lodged in jail for assaulting a woman near Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. He was on bail when he stabbed to death Edison in August.

The Kochi city police was under fire as a spate of 12 murders were reported in a gap of a few months.

However, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, who was transferred recently, said all these murder cases were solved. “Suresh had been absconding and with his arrest that case also has been solved,” he added.

