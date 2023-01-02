Case lodged against two youths for assaulting couple in Kaloor

Home Cities Kochi

The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by Varappuzha residents Seethal, 24, and her husband Minshad, 28.

Published: 02nd January 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Elamakkara police on Sunday registered a case against two youngsters who allegedly attacked a couple who were returning after the New Year celebration at Fort Kochi.   

The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by Varappuzha residents Seethal, 24, and her husband Minshad, 28. As per the complaint, the youths who were travelling on a motorcycle negligently overtook the couple’s scooter in Kaloor. 

When Minshad questioned their act, one of the accused allegedly attacked him using a helmet near Changampuzha Park. When Seethal intervened, she was also attacked by the duo. The police said the youngsters involved in the act were Muhammad Najeeb, 22, and Ajith K A, 21, of Kodakara. Both of them have lodged a complaint against the couple as well. 

According to them, Minshad made obscene remarks at the duo after they overtook his vehicle. When they questioned him over it, the couple attacked them. A case has been registered against the couple as well.

