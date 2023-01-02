Home Cities Kochi

FACT union FWO refuses to sign pay revision agreement

In a statement issued here, FWO has listed out the demands for signing the wage revision agreement.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The FACT Workers Organisation (FWO), which represents about 150 out of 844 employees of public sector Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT), has decided not to sign the long-term pay revision agreement and conciliatory settlement. 

In a statement issued here, FWO has listed out the demands for signing the wage revision agreement. These include payment of arrears from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, in this financial year itself; a recommendation by the management-employees joint committee within the next six months on the payment of arrears from January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2021; the payment of paternity leave, performance-related pay (PRP), medical assistance for those who retired, etc will be made in a time-bound manner, among others. 

The FWO said FACT has been running in profits since April 1, 2018. “The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guideline stipulates that the PSU must be recording profit before tax (PBT), and not operating profits before tax (OPBT). So, the management’s argument that FACT reported profits through the sale of land will not stand,” said the statement.

When other unions signed the agreement on December 26, the FWO chose to stay away, citing its apprehensions about the terms of the pact. Other trade unions of FACT and the management are expected to sign the final conciliatory papers on January 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FWO FACT DPE PBT
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp