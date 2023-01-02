Home Cities Kochi

Man stabbed, SI attacked in isolated incidents of violence

“One of the persons grabbed Sebastian’s neck and twisted his ankle. Later, they snatched his cane and tried to attack him with it.

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An SI was among those injured in isolated incidents of violence in Kochi during New Year celebrations. Thoppumpady SI Sebastian P Chacko was attacked by New Year revellers at Pallichal Road Junction around 12.30 am on Sunday. 

The police had reached the spot after getting information that a group was celebrating New Year by blocking traffic on the road and playing music on loudspeakers without permission. When the police asked them to disperse, they said they were celebrating the New Year.  

“One of the persons grabbed Sebastian’s neck and twisted his ankle. Later, they snatched his cane and tried to attack him with it. When other personnel intervened, the group attacked them too,” said a police officer.

The police have identified and booked Ijas, Muhammed Hafees, Muhammad Firdose and 17 others. In the second incident, Thalayolaparambu native was stabbed by his friends in a drunken brawl. Akhil Mohanan, a driver, was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday. His friend Ajaya Kumar and Bineesh have been booked.

The police said Akhil stays with other drivers in a house near Cusat Junction in Kalamassery. They were consuming liquor when an argument broke out. “Akhil suffered a minor stab injury. One of the accused in the case had attacked a migrant worker a few days ago. On Sunday, Akhil had questioned him over this, resulting in the brawl. He has been admitted to the Ernakulam MCH and his condition is stable,” said an officer.

Trader booked
A trader in Fort Kochi was booked for selling goods in the early houses of Sunday, in violation of the police directive to close down shops after New year celebration. Though a police team reached the shop and asked him to down the shutters, he refused. A case was then registered against him. 

Vehicle inspections
Several people were booked for rash and negligent in the vehicle inspections conducted by the police on Saturday night and early morning on Sunday. The entire city police force was mobilised for New Year-related enforcement activities. 

Other cases
Police registered multiple cases under IPC Section 160 and evoked CrPC Section 151 against people who were likely to cause cognisable offences. Several persons were booked under the Abkari Act Section 15(c) for consuming liquor in public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year celebrations stabbed Attack
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp