Man stabbed, SI attacked in isolated incidents of violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An SI was among those injured in isolated incidents of violence in Kochi during New Year celebrations. Thoppumpady SI Sebastian P Chacko was attacked by New Year revellers at Pallichal Road Junction around 12.30 am on Sunday.

The police had reached the spot after getting information that a group was celebrating New Year by blocking traffic on the road and playing music on loudspeakers without permission. When the police asked them to disperse, they said they were celebrating the New Year.

“One of the persons grabbed Sebastian’s neck and twisted his ankle. Later, they snatched his cane and tried to attack him with it. When other personnel intervened, the group attacked them too,” said a police officer.

The police have identified and booked Ijas, Muhammed Hafees, Muhammad Firdose and 17 others. In the second incident, Thalayolaparambu native was stabbed by his friends in a drunken brawl. Akhil Mohanan, a driver, was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday. His friend Ajaya Kumar and Bineesh have been booked.

The police said Akhil stays with other drivers in a house near Cusat Junction in Kalamassery. They were consuming liquor when an argument broke out. “Akhil suffered a minor stab injury. One of the accused in the case had attacked a migrant worker a few days ago. On Sunday, Akhil had questioned him over this, resulting in the brawl. He has been admitted to the Ernakulam MCH and his condition is stable,” said an officer.

Trader booked

A trader in Fort Kochi was booked for selling goods in the early houses of Sunday, in violation of the police directive to close down shops after New year celebration. Though a police team reached the shop and asked him to down the shutters, he refused. A case was then registered against him.

Vehicle inspections

Several people were booked for rash and negligent in the vehicle inspections conducted by the police on Saturday night and early morning on Sunday. The entire city police force was mobilised for New Year-related enforcement activities.

Other cases

Police registered multiple cases under IPC Section 160 and evoked CrPC Section 151 against people who were likely to cause cognisable offences. Several persons were booked under the Abkari Act Section 15(c) for consuming liquor in public places.

