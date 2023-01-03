Drug gang attacks residents association members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four members of a residents association in Thammanam have approached Palarivattom police with a complaint that they were attacked by a gang involved in drug peddling on Sunday. The incident took place when New Year celebration was organised by May First Road Residents Association on Sunday evening. Residents association members A R Rajesh, 51, son Sharon, 18, Vinesh, 26, and Irfan,17, suffered injuries after being beaten up with iron rod by the gang members. As per the complaint given to the police, it was a retaliatory act by the drug mafia against whom the residents association was actively carrying out campaigns. Police have registered a case into the incident.

