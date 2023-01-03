Home Cities Kochi

Man attacks friend to avenge two-year-old brawl

When he first attempted to stab Rahul in the abdomen, the latter blocked the attempt with his palm and suffered a wound to his hand.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:49 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ Fahad Fazil’s character waits for months to avenge an assault. But even Mahesh would have been impressed by what happened in Vengoor West village on Saturday night, when a man got back at his neighbour for a New Year’s Eve brawl two years ago.

The incident took place within Kodanad police station limits, under Ernakulam Rural Police, at 11 pm. Rahul Raj was returning home when he was stopped by his neighbour Ajesh.

“Rahul and Ajesh were friends. On New Year’s Eve two years back they had consumed liquor together. But their celebration ended in a fight and Ajesh had been waiting to take revenge since,” an officer said.
Ajesh was carrying a knife when he waylaid Rahul on Saturday night.

When he first attempted to stab Rahul in the abdomen, the latter blocked the attempt with his palm and suffered a wound to his hand. Ajesh proceeded to target the head of Rahul, who blocked the advance with his other hand and took more injuries. But the commotion caught the attention of local residents who started gathering at the spot. Ajesh took the opportunity to flee the place. Rahul was shifted to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“We suspect that Ajesh was acting under the influence of liquor,” the officer added. Kodanad police registered a case under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Officers with the station said Ajesh was arrested on Monday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

