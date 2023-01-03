Home Cities Kochi

Pandemic diary of an artist

At the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale there are several stories some personal that have found a place on the canvas

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vasudevan Akkitham had no choice but to restrict his artistic thoughts to the four walls of his house when everything shut down to curtail Covid-19. With the limited resources, he sat down at his dining table and painted a 365 days lockdown journal. The project, titled ‘An Almanac of a Lost Year’, is part of the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale at the AspinWall House, Fort Kochi.

“During the lockdown, I decided to explore the domestic space and work with a medium which is easy to deal with and has a certain degree of fluidity. As I began to work on it with small papers and watercolor, a disconnect with the world outside happened inside me. So, I created a new world which was sometimes sad, bizarre and at times optimistic,” says Vasudevan.

The 64-years-old artist and teacher from Palakad, who resides in Vadodara reflects upon different nuances of  life in the 365 small format work. The large installation is almost a world in itself where there are fantasies, thoughts, imagination and it also deals with many political issues. “My father passed away around the same time and it was difficult for me to reach Kerala but somehow I managed.

On that day, I did a little drawing on my father’s funeral. I don’t want to point them out to any particular incident. There are many connections with the things which happened in the world around me,” he says. ‘An Almanac of a Lost Year’ is a personal statement or commentary on certain issues happening around looking from an enclosed space. “I see them as a wholesome of small images that culminates rational and emotional me,” he says.

Vasudevan is also showcasing ‘Distance’, a tryptic work that features three paintings titled ‘Departure, Journey and Arrival’. “It’s autobiographical. It is about how our mental makeup is framed during childhood and how we carry it till our death in different ways. It is also about how we move from our roots and migrate to different places for survival,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp