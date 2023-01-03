Quarry inside forest: Vigilance case against DFO, 17 others

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam Unit has registered a case against 16 forest department officials, including former Malayattoor divisional forest officer (DFO) and two civilians, for conniving with two persons to operate a quarry inside the reserve forest area in Malayattoor. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Kothamangalam-based lawyer Antony Varkey.

The accused in the case are former Malayatoor DFO K Vijayananth, Kodanad range officer Jothish K Ozhakkan, Meykkappala deputy range officer Mohanan, and forest officials of Meykkappala Forest Station- Paul K Mathai, R Harikumar, Sreekumar, K P Santhosh, Roy Mathew, Sibin Xavier, Anoop Vasu, A M Ribin, M A Anas, D V Vinod, Rakhu Ashok, KK Benny and Shabu. The quarry operators V M Ibrahim, a native of South Vazhakkulam, and C M Mustafa, of Ponjasseery, were also booked in the case.

According to Vigilance officials, Ibrahim and Mustafa were operating a stone quarry inside the forest land for over five years. “The quarry was functioning in the forest land between 2010 and 2015 at Kaithapra which comes under reserve forests in Malayattoor Division near Kothamangalam. The complainant alleged that Ibrahim and Mustafa hatched a conspiracy with the officials of the forest department to operate the quarry inside reserve forest. Despite knowing that quarry was operating on forest land, no action was taken for five years. They allegedly facilitated the illegal act causing a huge loss to the government exchequer and damage to the environment,” a Vigilance official said.

The case was registered under Section 13(1)(c)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by a public servant by fraudulently misappropriating any property entrusted to him or under his control as a public servant. Vigilance also charged IPC Section 120(b) for conspiracy. The case was registered after the police conducted a preliminary probe into the complaint.

Ernakulam VACB Inspector Saju George is conducting the probe. Vigilance officials said that the probe is in the initial stage. “The evidence collection procedure has started. We are verifying the documents to check whether the quarry was operating in the forest area. Statements of witnesses are also being recorded. The interrogation of the accused is also under way. After completing a preliminary investigation, we will decide the course of the probe and further steps to be taken against the accused,” sources in VACB Ernakulam said.

At a glance

The quarry was functioning in the forest land between 2010 and 2015 at Kaithapra under reserve forests in Malayattoor Division

Ibrahim and Mustafa hatched a conspiracy with the officials of the forest department to operate quarry

Despite knowing that quarry was operating on forest land, no action was taken for five years

