Home Cities Kochi

Video of SI seeking bribe goes viral

The video was recorded and circulated by a Kalady native who was seen giving bribe to the officer.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more sub-inspector working within Ernakulam Rural Police limits has landed in trouble after a video of him seeking bribe to allow illegal sand smuggling went viral on social media. Last week two sub-inspectors of Ernakulam Rural Police were suspended for accepting bribe from the sand mafia.

In the recent video, sub-inspector Biju Kuttan, who is serving at Ayyampuzha police station, was seen seeking bribe. The police officer is seen demanding more money when Rs 500 was given to him for smuggling two truckloads of sand.

The video was recorded and circulated by a Kalady native who was seen giving bribe to the officer. However, there is uncertainty over the date and time of recording of the video. There are reports that the video was recorded in March last year when Biju was attached to Ernakulam Rural control room. Later, Biju was transferred to Ayyampuzha police station.

After the video surfaced, Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar has sought a report on the incident from Ernakulam Rural Police Chief and Biju Kuttan has been transferred to the Armed Reserve camp. Police are verifying the authenticity of the video. It is being checked whether the mafia which illegally mines sand from the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers in the district had come up with a manipulated video to corner the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp