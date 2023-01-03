Video of SI seeking bribe goes viral

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more sub-inspector working within Ernakulam Rural Police limits has landed in trouble after a video of him seeking bribe to allow illegal sand smuggling went viral on social media. Last week two sub-inspectors of Ernakulam Rural Police were suspended for accepting bribe from the sand mafia.



In the recent video, sub-inspector Biju Kuttan, who is serving at Ayyampuzha police station, was seen seeking bribe. The police officer is seen demanding more money when Rs 500 was given to him for smuggling two truckloads of sand.

The video was recorded and circulated by a Kalady native who was seen giving bribe to the officer. However, there is uncertainty over the date and time of recording of the video. There are reports that the video was recorded in March last year when Biju was attached to Ernakulam Rural control room. Later, Biju was transferred to Ayyampuzha police station.

After the video surfaced, Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar has sought a report on the incident from Ernakulam Rural Police Chief and Biju Kuttan has been transferred to the Armed Reserve camp. Police are verifying the authenticity of the video. It is being checked whether the mafia which illegally mines sand from the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers in the district had come up with a manipulated video to corner the police.

