65-year-old Shantadevi turns heads at Students Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Art knows no age. 65-year-old actor-painter K Shantadevi is a star presence at the ongoing Students Biennale. She is pursuing a post-graduation degree in Fine Arts, courtesy, her love for art.

“My never-ending passion towards art fuels my dedication to it, unhindered by age,” says Shantadevi, best known by the name M Rukmini. She is a renowned artist in the field of Telugu drama and cinema. Shantadevi is an expert in distinct types of artworks like Thanjavur and Dot paintings. She has also left a lasting impression with her incredible skills in etching, printmaking and mural art. Her works, which are on display at the Biennale’s venue in Mattanchery’s Trivandrum Warehouse, radiate the astounding beauty of nature. “It is the love I have for nature, just like the love I have for art and life, that enabled me to bring out the beauty of nature through these paintings,” she quips.

Besides paintings, various photographs taken at different stages of her acting career are also on display. She also turned heads with her live presentation at the Biennale venue. Shantadevi, who did graduation in Fine Arts four decades ago, tied the knot and became fully involved in the hustle and bustle of family life. However, she was not ready to let go of her love for art.

Shantadevi also pursued post-graduation in performing arts a decade ago and became active in the field of acting. Even then, she managed to find time for creative painting works. By enrolling to the post-graduation programme of Fine Arts last year, I was trying to fulfil yet another dream of mine. It was during this time, beyond my wildest dreams, an opportunity came in the form of Kochi Biennale,” says Shantadevi.

KOCHI: Art knows no age. 65-year-old actor-painter K Shantadevi is a star presence at the ongoing Students Biennale. She is pursuing a post-graduation degree in Fine Arts, courtesy, her love for art. “My never-ending passion towards art fuels my dedication to it, unhindered by age,” says Shantadevi, best known by the name M Rukmini. She is a renowned artist in the field of Telugu drama and cinema. Shantadevi is an expert in distinct types of artworks like Thanjavur and Dot paintings. She has also left a lasting impression with her incredible skills in etching, printmaking and mural art. Her works, which are on display at the Biennale’s venue in Mattanchery’s Trivandrum Warehouse, radiate the astounding beauty of nature. “It is the love I have for nature, just like the love I have for art and life, that enabled me to bring out the beauty of nature through these paintings,” she quips. Besides paintings, various photographs taken at different stages of her acting career are also on display. She also turned heads with her live presentation at the Biennale venue. Shantadevi, who did graduation in Fine Arts four decades ago, tied the knot and became fully involved in the hustle and bustle of family life. However, she was not ready to let go of her love for art. Shantadevi also pursued post-graduation in performing arts a decade ago and became active in the field of acting. Even then, she managed to find time for creative painting works. By enrolling to the post-graduation programme of Fine Arts last year, I was trying to fulfil yet another dream of mine. It was during this time, beyond my wildest dreams, an opportunity came in the form of Kochi Biennale,” says Shantadevi.