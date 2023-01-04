Cusat prof awarded BactiVac grant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Punnadath Preetham, associate professor at the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry, School of Marine Sciences, Cusat, has been awarded as a lead applicant with BactiVac International Pump Priming Grants, which brings together members based in academic, industry and policy sectors to accelerate the development of vaccines against bacterial infections relevant to low and middle-income countries.

The grant is for the projects ‘Genomic and proteomic profiling of Streptococcus agalactiae serotypes Ia, Ib, III to reveal novel surface antigens as cross-protective vaccine candidates’ and ‘Demonstrating the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of a PIT-prepared Aeromonas hydrophila whole-cell inactivated vaccine in Oreochromis niloticus’, a press release said.

