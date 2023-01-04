Home Cities Kochi

Cusat prof awarded BactiVac grant

Published: 04th January 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Preetham

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Punnadath Preetham, associate professor at the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry, School of Marine Sciences, Cusat, has been awarded as a lead applicant with BactiVac International Pump Priming Grants, which brings together members based in academic, industry and policy sectors to accelerate the development of vaccines against bacterial infections relevant to low and middle-income countries.

The grant is for the projects ‘Genomic and proteomic profiling of Streptococcus agalactiae serotypes Ia, Ib, III to reveal novel surface antigens as cross-protective vaccine candidates’ and ‘Demonstrating the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of a PIT-prepared Aeromonas hydrophila whole-cell inactivated vaccine in Oreochromis niloticus’, a press release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp