Dec 2023 deadline for Rs 169 crore Kochi harbour modernisation project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The modernisation of Kochi fishing harbour will be completed by December 2023, and the government is opting for a public-private-partnership (PPP) model for implementing the Rs 169-crore project, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan in Kochi on Tuesday. The harbour is being modernised to meet international standards and the Kochi Port Authority will play a major role in the implementation of the project, he said while speaking to media persons after visiting the harbour.

The project was announced in the previous Union budget that envisioned the modernisation of Chennai, Vishakapatnam, Kochi and Paradeep harbours. The tendering process for modernisation of the Kochi harbour, which is being jointly funded by the Ministry of Shipping and Ports and the Ministry of Fisheries, has been completed.

He said the government was aiming for a complete makeover of the harbour. The focus is on ensuring basic infrastructure, developing landing centres; modernisation of post harvest facilities, including harbour, fish markets, cold storage, ice plants, etc. and ensuring high standards in terms of hygiene. The harbour will have a dormitory, restaurant and medical facilities.

The modernisation project will be implemented considering the opinion of the stakeholders as well. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Kochi MLA K J Maxy and Cochin Port Authority chairperson Dr M Beena accompanied the minister during the visit.

