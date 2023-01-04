Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Old Railway Station gets dragged into buffer zone issue

‘Some people with vested interests trying to stop redevelopment of old railway station’

Published: 04th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the ongoing buffer zone issue has got another victim. This time it is the Ernakulam Old Railway Station near Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary. According to Ernakulam Old Railway Station Development Samithi convenor K P Harihara Kumar, some people with vested interests are trying to put a total brake on the redevelopment of the station.

“Some movement in the direction of the development of the Old Railway Station, which has a lot of historical importance, had been taking place with the sanctioning of the works to replace old sleepers in this station. For this, the Railway had sanctioned Rs 2 crore and even the sleepers had been changed. All these were positive signs concerning the development of the station. However, now some people are trying to use the contentious buffer zone issue to put a spoke in the wheels of development that might happen sometime in the coming years,” said Harihara Kumar.

According to him, the sanctuary is spread over a diameter of just 0.25 km and is being termed a wildlife sanctuary. “It is not. Mangalavanam is an ecologically sensitive area. This tiny spot of forest that came up all by itself is considered as a hurdle for the development of the station situated in around 42 acres of land,” he added.

“In the past, before the Kerala High Court’s building had come up there, some migratory birds used to come to the sanctuary. However, with buildings coming up around it, the flight path of the birds got disrupted and now rarely they come here to nest,” he said. Those with vested interests are trying to mislead the public through misinformation. Samithi strongly protests such a move, he added.

The old railway station, a 120-year-old facility of historical importance, lies abandoned near the High Court junction in a 42-acre jungle, covered by creepers. Kochi King Rama Varma had sold his crown and the golden ornaments stored in the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple at Tripunithura to complete the work on the station.

It was at this station that
Mahatma Gandhi got down on his way to attend Vaikom Satyagraha in 1924. The station also witnessed the arrivals of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. The facility was abuzz with activities till the Ernakulam South Railway Station came into being in 1936.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp