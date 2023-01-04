Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Mayor Anilkumar mulls plan to reduce crowding in Fort Kochi

District collector has sought a report from the organisers on the facilities arranged at the tourist spot for the celebrations, including security and basic facilities.  

Published: 04th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor M Anilkumar

Mayor M Anilkumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakhs of people who gathered at Fort Kochi to celebrate New Year were left with horrifying experiences as an unusual crowd hit the congested streets. As a result, crowd management got out of hand of Kerala Police and Cochin Carnival organisers.

District collector has sought a report from the organisers on the facilities arranged at the tourist spot for the celebrations, including security and basic facilities.  

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that from next year onward, proper planning with the Carnival committee, tourism minister and various departments would be made to avoid such incidents. “Kochi is one of the major destinations for celebration, especially during Christmas and New Year. Along with the Carnival, the focus should also be on organising local programmes in other parts of the city as well,” said Anilkumar.

According to residents in Fort Kochi, the organisers and police did not put in place adequate security arrangements to manage such a large crowd or arrange adequate means of transportation for visitors.

“Only one Ro-Ro vessel operated between Vypeen to Fort Kochi and it was jam-packed,” said a resident of Fort Kochi. Not just Ro-Ro, even private buses which were supposed to operate special services kept off the road. “Many had to walk a long distance to reach home while some waited till dawn for bus services to resume,” said Anoop K, of Thevara, who attended the celebration at Fort Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fort Kochi M Anilkumar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp