Kochi Mayor Anilkumar mulls plan to reduce crowding in Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakhs of people who gathered at Fort Kochi to celebrate New Year were left with horrifying experiences as an unusual crowd hit the congested streets. As a result, crowd management got out of hand of Kerala Police and Cochin Carnival organisers.

District collector has sought a report from the organisers on the facilities arranged at the tourist spot for the celebrations, including security and basic facilities.

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that from next year onward, proper planning with the Carnival committee, tourism minister and various departments would be made to avoid such incidents. “Kochi is one of the major destinations for celebration, especially during Christmas and New Year. Along with the Carnival, the focus should also be on organising local programmes in other parts of the city as well,” said Anilkumar.

According to residents in Fort Kochi, the organisers and police did not put in place adequate security arrangements to manage such a large crowd or arrange adequate means of transportation for visitors.

“Only one Ro-Ro vessel operated between Vypeen to Fort Kochi and it was jam-packed,” said a resident of Fort Kochi. Not just Ro-Ro, even private buses which were supposed to operate special services kept off the road. “Many had to walk a long distance to reach home while some waited till dawn for bus services to resume,” said Anoop K, of Thevara, who attended the celebration at Fort Kochi.

