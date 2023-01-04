People’s Biennale!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People of all ages and genders, and from different corners of the earth are in Fort Kochi to experience the mega art event Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Student’s Biennale: Trivandrum Warehouse

The fifth edition of the mega art event is attracting huge crowd. As many as 34,561 people visited the contemporary art fest in the first 10 days since its official inauguration on December 23.

A huge rush was witnessed, especially in the days leading up to the New Year. On December 31 and January 1, around 7,272 people visited the venues.

The main Biennale titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ has 87 art creations belonging to artists from 40 countries. The art extraveganza, curated by Sinagapore-based artist and poet Shubigi Rao, will conclude on April 10.

