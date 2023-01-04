Home Cities Kochi

Rs 238.67 crore to acquire land for coastal highway

The 27-km-long highway is from Puthuvupe to Munambam in Vypeen.

KOCHI: The state government has allocated Rs 238.67 crore for land acquisition in Vypeen for the proposed coastal highway. Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan said KIIFB has given financial approval for Rs 238,66,71,140 for land acquisition. “The amount approved is for acquiring land and compensation. The government has decided to implement the best rehabilitation package,” he said.

The 27-km-long highway is from Puthuvupe to Munambam in Vypeen. The width of the highway is 14 metres, where there is a cycle track on only one side and 16.5 metres where there are cycle tracks on both sides.

