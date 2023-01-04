Second-round registrations open for MUN 2023 at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Second-round registrations are open for the Model United Nations (MUN) 2023, organised by the Department of Youth Welfare at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The event will be conducted on January 20, 21, and 22. MUN is a replica of the United Nations (UN), where political issues, the working of the UN general assembly, and international law are discussed by students. The fourth edition of the CUSAT MUN’23 is divided into five committees and will discuss various agendas relevant to the current political situation.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) discusses the right to health as a fundamental right with special emphasis on post-Covid mental health. The UN General Assembly discusses the agenda on the disarmament and International Security Council (UNGA DISEC) with the aim of demilitarisation of the South China Sea.

CSW committee (United Nations commission on the status of women) discusses the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing religious and cultural balances.

All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM) will discuss on rising tussles between governors and elected governments regarding the quasi-federal structure of the Indian democracy For details, contact: 8330040811 or 9446972955.

KOCHI: Second-round registrations are open for the Model United Nations (MUN) 2023, organised by the Department of Youth Welfare at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). The event will be conducted on January 20, 21, and 22. MUN is a replica of the United Nations (UN), where political issues, the working of the UN general assembly, and international law are discussed by students. The fourth edition of the CUSAT MUN’23 is divided into five committees and will discuss various agendas relevant to the current political situation. The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) discusses the right to health as a fundamental right with special emphasis on post-Covid mental health. The UN General Assembly discusses the agenda on the disarmament and International Security Council (UNGA DISEC) with the aim of demilitarisation of the South China Sea. CSW committee (United Nations commission on the status of women) discusses the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing religious and cultural balances. All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM) will discuss on rising tussles between governors and elected governments regarding the quasi-federal structure of the Indian democracy For details, contact: 8330040811 or 9446972955.