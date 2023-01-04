Techie caught recording nude clips: Cops seek cyber team’s aid in probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have sought the support of the cyber forensic team to probe further the case of the 40-year-old techie who is in jail allegedly for clandestinely recording nude visuals of a woman. Police said the accused, identified as Sanal K of Kochi, with intention to record videos of the victim clandestinely placed a pen camera in the bathroom of her house at 8.15pm on December 13 and recorded her nude visuals.

Police said the families of the victim and the accused were friends.“Preliminary probe revealed that the pen contained a memory card which had her nude visuals,” police said, adding that the accused being an expert in IT would probably make use of software tools to retrieve the visuals and circulate them. “The investigation is in preliminary stage. We have sought the support of cyber forensics to conduct further probe,” police officials said.

Sanal was arrested by police based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Ernakulam Town South Police Station. Though Sanal moved the Ernakulam sessions court for bail after police arrested him on December 18, the court dismissed his plea observing that the offence is very serious in nature and there is all probability that he could share the nude photographs of the victim with others if he is released on bail.

As per the victim, on December 13, Sanal along with his wife came to their residence and when she went to the kitchen for preparing tea she saw him coming out of the bedroom. At about 9 pm, while she was taking bath in the bathroom she found a pen there. Police claimed that the accused had admitted to keeping his pen in the bathroom and that he forgot to take it back.

