1,200 buildings razed along 25-km stretch to make way for NH development

KOCHI: As many as 1,200 buildings, including shops, commercial establishments, and houses, were demolished to pave the way for the widening of the 25-km Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of NH-66.

“The land acquisition work for the project has already reached the final stage and only 2.5 hectares of land needs to be acquired. As per the present status, only 50 more buildings have to be demolished to complete the process. “However, we have already handed over the land to the NHAI, and they have started preliminary work in the remaining stretch,”Padmachandran Kurup, special deputy collector (land acquisition), national highway, said.

He added that Rs 1,401 crore has already been spent on acquiring nearly 32.5 hectares of land for the project, which had been in cold storage for several years.

He said the Lulu group’s land at Edappally is the largest land acquisition for the project. “Nearly 17.7 cents of land were acquired from the Lulu Group for the widening project. Including the building cost, the government handed over nearly `8.97 crore as compensation,” the officer said.

Along with the highway, 34 bridges and four flyovers will be constructed. The six-lane flyover will also have 7-m-wide service roads and a drainage canal. The NHAI has set a 30-month deadline to complete the project, and Delhi-based Oriental Structural Engineers has been awarded the contract.

“The work along the stretch was started a few months ago. As per the plan, the project can be completed within 30 months. So by 2024, the road will be ready,” said J Balachander, NHAI project director, Ernakulam.

