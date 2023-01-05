DRI arrests two AISATS employees for smuggling gold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed two employees of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd (AISATS) for smuggling gold out from the Kochi airport and handing it over to rackets.

The modus operandi of the employees came to light after a DRI team on Wednesday nabbed a staffer who allegedly attempted to carry a gold consignment out of the airport premises.

According to DRI officials, it was based on his statement that the other employee was taken into custody.

“Based on specific intelligence, 1,375g of gold in compound form was seized from an AISATS employee on Wednesday. The gold was handed over to him by a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai,” said a DRI officer.

