Home Cities Kochi

DRI arrests two AISATS employees for smuggling gold

According to DRI officials, it was based on his statement that the other employee was taken into custody.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed two employees of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd (AISATS) for smuggling gold out from the Kochi airport and handing it over to rackets.

The modus operandi of the employees came to light after a DRI team on Wednesday nabbed a staffer who allegedly attempted to carry a gold consignment out of the airport premises.

According to DRI officials, it was based on his statement that the other employee was taken into custody.
“Based on specific intelligence, 1,375g of gold in compound form was seized from an AISATS employee on Wednesday. The gold was handed over to him by a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai,” said a DRI officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp